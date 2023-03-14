OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – By now, you may have heard about medications to treat diabetes that also come with a welcome side effect – weight loss.

Countless celebrities admit to using drugs like Ozempic, and the growing popularity has made is tough for pharmacies to keep in stock.

But now Oklahoma clinics have found a way to get the so-called “skinny shot.”

“There are two kinds of players – those who have to lose weight and those who have to gain weight,” Ryan Fisher said. “I was always on the lose weight side.”

Former OU football player Ryan Fisher struggled to lose weight once his football days ended.

The drug semaglutide helped him drop 100 pounds in a just a few months. That key ingredient is what led the craze of drugs like Ozempic, used to treat diabetes.

“It’s turned out to be this blockbuster, because it has this big effect on weight, not just for diabetes but weight,” Harold Hamm Diabetes Center of Research Director Jacob Friedman, PhD, said.

There are side effects and other obstacles, including a shortage of the drug and the price.

“Instead of being reactive in medicine we really try to focus and be proactive,” Katy Walsh, Nurse Practitioner at Rapha Wellness, said.

On Tuesday at 10, find out the steps local clinics are now taking to get around the name brand price and the shortage.