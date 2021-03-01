How Sweep It Is: OSU Sweeps Bedlam Over Sooners

Bedlam chapter two in Stillwater saw the 16th ranked Sooners and 17th ranked Cowboys square off in Bedlam with each ranked in the top 20 for the first time since 2005.

Oklahoma made it their mission to limit Cade Cunningham. The potential top pick struggled in the first half scoring just two points on zero made shots.

Meanwhile, Brady Manek went crazy early on. Manek hit a season high four three pointers in the first half to help build the Sooners early lead. His 16 first half points were the most he’s scored in a Big 12 game all season. He finished with 20.

The Cowboys as a whole didn’t score a field goal for nearly seven minutes until Bryce Williams hit a three that sparked a nine-nothing Oklahoma State run. It all culminated in Oklahoma taking a 36-35 lead into the half. Williams had 14 on senior night.

In the second half, Umoja Gibson hit a big time three to help start the scoring in the second half. He had 13.

De’Vion Harmon kept up his hot play from game one notching a big time triple to keep pace. He had 14.

It took Cade Cunningham nearly 35 minutes to hit his first field goal, but it was worth the wait as he started a 9-0 Cowboy run. He finished with 15 points on just three of eight shooting. He added seven rebounds.

The Cowboys had the lead 72-70 when they went inside to Kalib Boone who had the tough finish. Boone went eight of nine from the floor and poured in 17 points along with nine boards.

Austin Reaves wouldn’t let the Sooners go quietly as he hit an awkward winding and one layup to keep it a one possession game. Reaves had 19 points, seven boards and four assists.

However, Cade Cunningham hit a pair of clutch free throws to help OSU sweep Bedlam for the first time since 2017 with a 79-75 win. Oklahoma has now lost three straight.

OU’s bench was outscored 16-2 with OSU shooting nearly 53 percent from the field. Oklahoma shot just 40 percent. OU’s rebounding woes continued as they were bested 36-29. OU has been outrebounded in their last three games which are all losses.

Next up for the Sooners, Texas comes to the LNC on Thursday night. OSU is at Baylor Thursday night.