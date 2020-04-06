How to properly use a face mask

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The CDC now recommends everyone wear a non-medical cloth mask in public places where social distancing is difficult. This isn’t to protect the person who wears it but rather reduce spreading it to others since studies show a large group of people without symptoms can still be contagious.

Stopping the spread of coronavirus one stitch at a time.

“We’re donating to our local hospitals, clinics, EMSA, and other first responders who are on the frontlines of this as well as civilians that might be more at risk,” Shelby Denney, volunteer with Masks for Oklahomans said.

Around 200 Oklahomans from around the state joined together to make 7,000 face and are distributing them now for free.

“Recognizing the fact that in the next two years I’m going to be one of those nurses on the front lines and doctors and all that sort of thing it makes me want to give back,” Volunteer Phoebe Barnes said.

It’s an important mission for these future nurses.

“It is appropriate to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Dr. Rachel Franklin said.



The U.S. Surgeon General demonstrated options on the CDC website.

“An old scarf, a bandana or a hand towel or your can make a face covering out of an old t-shirt,” Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. surgeon general said.

Dr. Rachel Franklin with OU Medicine talks about how to safely take off a mask.

“To remove the mask we want to stay as far away from the mask itself as possible. Grab behind your ears, pull off and then you want to place it ideally in a brown paper sack,” Dr. Franklin said.

Then use hand sanitizer to make sure your hands are decontaminated.

Important steps to prevent spreading coronavirus.

To volunteer for Masks For Oklahomans visit their Facebook or Instagram.

For the CDC recommendations, click here.