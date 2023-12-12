SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) — ‘Tis the season for Amazon workers to be working around the clock, delivering holiday gifts and packages to homes nationwide. To show a little gratitude to their drivers, Amazon is gifting $5 to drivers who receive a “thank you” from their customers.

Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Amazon customers can thank their delivery driver with Alexa by saying “Alexa, thank my driver” or by searching “thank my driver” on the Amazon shopping app or the Amazon website.

Amazon said the first 2 million “thank yous” will come with a $5 gift to the driver at no cost to the customers. After that, customers can continue to thank their drivers all year round and drivers will be able to see the number of times they are thanked in their app.

Amazon drivers reportedly deliver upwards of 300 packages a day during the holiday season. Amazon’s “Thank My Driver” initiative has been a year-round program since it was introduced during the holiday season in 2022.

According to Amazon, customers have thanked their delivery drivers over 22 million times. Several top-thanked drivers from last year were awarded $10,000 from Amazon for their work.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the drivers who deliver for our customers every day. So, don’t forget to say ‘Alexa, thank my driver’ to show your appreciation for all the hard work that goes into delivering your packages,” said Amazon in a statement.

Drivers can only be thanked once per delivery and is only available to U.S. customers and drivers.

A spokesperson for Amazon tells Nexstar that delivery drivers cannot accept cash tips. Only those doing grocery deliveries can be tipped, and those are made online or via the app. In addition to thanking your driver with Alexa, you can leave out snacks or beverages for them or review their delivery online or via the app, the spokesperson explains.

Nexstar’s Addy Bink contributed to this report.