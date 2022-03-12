State championship Saturday didn’t disappoint.

A pair of buzzer beaters in 6A and 3A earned a couple of teams gold basketballs. 4A saw one of the most impressive teams to ever grace a basketball court in the state.

In 5A Del City couldn’t quite get past Tulsa Memorial as they fell 59-47. McAlester also topped El Reno on the girls side of things 53-49.

Dale topped Cashion to win the boys 2A state crown while Kingfisher took home another gold ball by beating Victory Christian.

This story will be updated.