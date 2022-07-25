ROTONDA WEST, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – A deputy in Rotonda West, Florida recently had an unforgettable encounter with an 11-foot alligator. “Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR?” The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted. “Well, watch this!”

Not only did the giant alligator roar, it then went into a “death roll,” with a deputy holding the other end of the pole.

“Unbelievably enough, this 11’ 2” gator took out the homeowner’s light pole,” the Sheriff’s office added.

Officials with Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Department came out to assist, relocating the beast to an alligator farm.