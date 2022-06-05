OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds gathered in Northeast Oklahoma City for the second of six planned Peace Walks on Sunday.

“Do justice, love mercy, that’s what this walk is about,” said Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

The walk started at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and finished at the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Along the way, the group made several stops to pray.

Pastor Derrick Scobey, the walk’s organizer, said the goal of the event was to celebrate the beauty and strength of OKC’s Black community and the city’s diversity, in addition to promoting peace and unity.

“When we come together like this, walls start to come down when I learn who you are from your upbringing,” said Pastor Scobey.

“A lot of people don’t look like the others in this crowd and that’s what it’s going to take for us to move the needle for change in our communities,” added Nice.

The event also came at the heels of numerous deadly shootings that have recently happened throughout the country. The group of peacemakers said they are hoping and praying for a safe next few months.

“Please continue to spread that message of love and we want you to help us make sure we have a peaceful summer,” said Nice.

The next peace walk will be on July 3rd at Lake Hefner. Some members of the group say they also plan to march at the Capitol next Saturday to raise awareness about gun violence.