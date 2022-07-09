OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Breaking news tonight, The OneOK gas plant in Medford exploded.

We still do not know what caused this fire, but we do know it has been burning since about 2:00 p.m. today.

There are currently no injuries at this time and there still are crews out on scene containing the fire.

Over 20 first responder agencies from across Northern Oklahoma responded to this fire. Since then, most of them have been released.

Residents located South of Highway 11 are still advised to evacuate.

Residents can to go to the Grant County Fairgrounds in Pond Creek and Bethel Holly Baptist Church has opened their doors for people as well.

OneOk has made arrangements with Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Springhill Suites, LaQuinta, and Baymont hotels in Enid for residents to stay the night.

The Medford Police Chief tells us this takes out “between 800 and 1,000″ residents in Medford.

Right now, Highway 81 is blocked from Highway 11 all the way to Highway 64; that’s from Medford to Pond Creek.

Currently no one is allowed within two miles of the fire.

The Grant County Sheriff tells us their number one priority is keeping people safe.

“As far as the incident that occurred at OneOk today, our agency has primarily been trying to notify residents, setting up an evacuation zone, make sure everyone is aware of it, getting people out that may need out, and also have other agencies help us set up barricades within the radius,” said Scott Sterling, Sheriff of Grant County.

The Medford Police Chief tells News 4, this is one of the largest fires the town has seen.

“We’ve had other incidents; we had an explosion four years ago between a train versus a propane truck around 2007 which was a very big incident for us as well,” said James Shepherd, Medford Police Chief.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, “Thank you for your patience as emergency services and OneOK continues the process of determining how to effectively and safely resolve this incident.”

OneOk released a statement saying, “We are cooperating with local emergency responders and appreciate their quick response. Our focus continues working with emergency responders to extinguish the fire and the safety of the surrounding community and our employees.”

The OneOk public information officer decided to not talk with media when he arrived to Medford.

As we were leaving the scene around 7:00 p.m., the fire was winding down.

If you’re a resident affected who needs further information on where to go tonight, you can contact Micah Barr with OneOK at 405-269-6991.