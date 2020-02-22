Hurts Donut Company creates ‘Kolby Donut’ to raise money for family of Moore hit & run victim

The ‘Kolby Donut’, created in honor of Kolby Crum, will be sold from Sunday, Feb. 23, to Friday, Feb. 28. Proceeds from sale of the special doughnut will go to Crum’s family. Image courtesy of Prayers for Kolby Facebook page.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hurts Donut Company locations in Oklahoma City and Norman will sell a special doughnut to raise money for the family of a Moore High School student who died nearly two weeks after a hit and run crash.

The ‘Kolby Donut’, created in honor of Kolby Crum, will be sold from Sunday, Feb. 23, to Friday, Feb. 28.

“Proceeds of the Kolby donut go to Kolby’s family for medical bills. The Oklahoma standard is in full effect for this family and it gives me all the feels. Thank you, Hurts!” a post in the ‘Prayers for Kolby’ Facebook page states.

The Oklahoma City Hurts Donut is located at 601 NW 23rd St., and the Norman location is at 746 Asp Ave. Both locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Kolby Crum Credit: Family members

Crum died on Feb. 15 from injuries he suffered on Feb. 3 when he and five other members of the Moore High School Track Team were struck by a pickup driven by 57-year-old Max Townsend.

Team members Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez died from their injuries shortly after the crash.

Crum was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition with swelling on his brain. He was in a coma, receiving life support from a ventilator.

Community members in Moore, across the metro area and throughout Oklahoma mourned Freeman and Martinez, and prayed for Crum’s recovery.

But Crum’s injuries were too severe. He died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

“It is with immeasurable grief and sorrow that we share that Kolby left his earthly home to finish his race in heaven this morning. He impacted the lives around him in positive ways every day. He is so loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Please pray for peace that surpasses all understanding for his family and friends as they grieve the tremendous and devastating loss of this precious young man. Please pray on. #heartofalion,” the Prayers for Kolby Facebook page posted on the morning of Feb. 15.

Crum’s funeral was held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at First Moore Baptist Church. He was buried at Moore Cemetery following the service.

Tansey Hellbusch, Crum’s mother, sent KFOR the following statement on Feb. 18:

“Although we are sad and miss Kolby, we take comfort in knowing that he made a positive impact on people’s lives. He was kind, hard working, put others before himself and wanted to bring joy to others. I am very lucky to have had him as my son.” Tansey Hellbusch

Relief accounts have been set up for Martinez’s family, crash victim Joseph White and his family and one to benefit all of the victims.

Freeman and Martinez’s families have also asked that donations be made to charities benefiting causes that Freeman and Martinez cared about.