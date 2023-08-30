"I'm so mad, I'm pissed that he killed her," said Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Deputy Vaughn Cannon was removed from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after shooting and killing his wife who also worked as a deputy.

Vaughn Cannon was arrested early Wednesday morning at a home near 11000 Southwest 30th according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. They have taken over the investigation into the case.

Officials reported that Vaughn shot and killed Jordan after the two argued just after 1 a.m. Police would arrive just before 2 a.m.

“To be honest with you, we are all angry and upset about this,” said Sheriff Amason. “I, as a Sheriff have not been aware of the two of them having any domestic issues while they worked here.”

The Sheriff said that Jordan meant a lot to the community as she started out as a School Resource Officer when she was first hired and eventually made it to patrol.

Court records show that Vaughn and Jordan were married in 2019. They also show that Jordan filed for a divorce in 2021 but it was ultimately dismissed by the judge in 2022 due to both not showing up to court.

“Yes Jordan has family and they are heartbroken obviously,” said Sheriff Amason. “She has a 17-year-old who is obviously negatively affected by this and two stepchildren from the marriage as well. They will need time and space to heal.”

Oklahoma is one of the states with the highest amount of domestic violence, specifically when it comes to murder.

The study by World Population Review found that 49.1 percent of Oklahoma women and 40.7 percent of Oklahoma men either have or are currently experiencing domestic abuse. That’s higher than any other state.

“We just really try to stop it before it gets to worse, to do something preventative about it,” said Sheriff Amason.

When asked about what his agency will do in the future to hopefully stop domestic violence, he said, “We are not focused on that right now because we are just focused on getting past today.”

If you or someone you know is going through a domestic abuse situation, help is just a phone call away at the 24-hour DVIS crisis line at 918-743-5763.

Vaughn was booked into the Canadian County jail where he will face one charge of murder.