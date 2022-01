Update:

I-44 now OPEN May Ave. after earlier crash



OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A semi crash is causing delays around eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane and the left lane of westbound I-44 is closed between May and N.W. Expressway.

Semi hung up in barrier wall EB lanes of I-44 near Penn, not icy, but freezing rain/sleet picks up to the west. Use caution! @kfor @4WarnStormTeam @OKDOT pic.twitter.com/COcp381my8 — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) January 1, 2022

Motorists are advised to expect significant congestion and delays in the area through the morning while crews and responders work to clear the area. Locate an alternate route.