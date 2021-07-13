‘I couldn’t believe it’: Florida family finds giant hole in backyard

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When Paul Ivory went outside to cut his backyard grass, he discovered a massive hole near the corner of his fence.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know what … that’s a sinkhole. I’m like how did that happen so fast,” Ivory said. “I have a 6-foot hole, about 6 or 7 feet across.”

He and his family immediately called Pasco County Emergency Management on Saturday. He said they were told to keep a close eye on it.

“The fire department showed up. They put the paint around it, so if it hits that paint, call them back,” he said.

They were hoping the hole didn’t get any bigger or they’d be forced to stay somewhere else.

County leaders haven’t officially declared it a sinkhole or found what caused it. Ivory believes the heavy downpour from Tropical Storm Elsa is to blame.

“It would’ve happened eventually, but the rains definitely caused that to open up,” he said.

He’s just glad they found it before anyone got hurt.

“Had I been mowing the grass, I would’ve fell in and got killed by the lawnmower. Thank goodness it happened at night. We don’t want the pets over there,” he said.

Ivory said he hopes county officials find a way to fix it soon.