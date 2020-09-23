‘I hope they George Floyd you’ That was the message to a small group of peaceful protestors in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A protest in Edmond started around 1 p.m. outside the police station demanding the officers involved in the death of Isaiah Lewis be charged.
The 17-year old was shot and killed by police in 2019 after neighbors called police.
The neighbors said they saw a naked man running in the street and hopping over fences.
Officers say they found Lewis breaking into a stranger’s home.
A physical confrontation happened between the officers and Lewis.
“Both officers were violently assaulted during this confrontation inside the house,” Jenny Wagnon, from the Edmond Police Department, told News 4 last year.
The District attorney later determined the officers were justified in the deadly shooting.
During Wednesday’s protest, a man pulled up and is heard on video recorded by the Black Times saying “I hope they George Floyd you” and then driving off.
The small group of protestors plan on protesting throughout the rest of the day and into Wednesday night.
This protest comes hours after 1 of 3 officers were charged in connection with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.
No officers charged directly in Breonna Taylor’s death; 1 faces 3 counts over shooting into neighboring apartments.
