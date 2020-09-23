‘I hope they George Floyd you’ That was the message to a small group of peaceful protestors in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A protest in Edmond started around 1 p.m. outside the police station demanding the officers involved in the death of Isaiah Lewis be charged.

The 17-year old was shot and killed by police in 2019 after neighbors called police.

The neighbors said they saw a naked man running in the street and hopping over fences.

Officers say they found Lewis breaking into a stranger’s home.

A physical confrontation happened between the officers and Lewis.

“Both officers were violently assaulted during this confrontation inside the house,” Jenny Wagnon, from the Edmond Police Department, told News 4 last year.

The District attorney later determined the officers were justified in the deadly shooting.

During Wednesday’s protest, a man pulled up and is heard on video recorded by the Black Times saying “I hope they George Floyd you” and then driving off.

A white man just said to a group of activists and protestors

“I hope they George Floyd you” outside of the @EdmondPD pic.twitter.com/dQmq2DbgkM — The Black Times (@theblacktimesOK) September 23, 2020



The small group of protestors plan on protesting throughout the rest of the day and into Wednesday night.

This protest comes hours after 1 of 3 officers were charged in connection with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

No officers charged directly in Breonna Taylor’s death; 1 faces 3 counts over shooting into neighboring apartments.

