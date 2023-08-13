OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A plane crashed near a busy interstate in Oklahoma City and now one person is in critical condition at hospital.

“It scared me and I just went to praying,” said Camille Wynn a resident.

It was Camille Wynn’s instant reaction when she watched a small plane come crashing down before her eyes.

She was driving home from church when she witnessed the incident along I-235 near I-44 around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

“I seen the airplane made like a circle and then down it went,” said Wynn.

You could see the front of the plane completely crushed.

A sight Wynn said she could not believe she witnessed.

“When I seen it I was like I know this ain’t happening,” she said. “I looked over in the field and I just started praying and tears started flowing down my eyes, it was just crazy.”

Wynn said even though she didn’t know the person flying the single engine plane she immediately hoped the person inside would survive.

“I just started praying and I was just praying for whoever was on that airplane,” said Wynn.

Oklahoma City’s Fire Chief said the pilot lost power while flying, forcing him to make an emergency landing.

The pilot hit power poles above the Broadway Extension.

“Once he struck that power line it did cause him to crash just off the side of the highway, he is in serious condition,” said Capt. David Shearer.

Wynn said although it’s not ideal, her prayers were answered.

“I wish he could have walked away instead of being in critical condition but still he’s alive,” added Wynn.