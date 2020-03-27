“I know this is a difficult time for our state,” Gov. Stitt, task force discuss increase in coronavirus testing capabilities for Oklahoma

March 27, 2020: Governor Kevin Stitt and members of the Governor’s Solution Task Force gave an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 322 Oklahomans had tested positive for coronavirus. Eight people have died from COVID-19 in the state, and health officials say they expect that number to rise.

There are currently three labs that can perform COVID-19 testing in the state: Oklahoma State University, University of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Stitt said on Friday that OSU's research lab received 10,000 test kits on Thursday.

OSU has two automated machines that allows testing capabilities to move quickly.

Mobile screening sites are also being rolled out across the state. They are set up like a drive-thru, where individuals would be swabbed and the tests then go back to the testing labs.

Two locations will be moved to N.W. and S.W. Oklahoma within in the next four days. Exact locations for those sites have not yet been released. There are also two sites with the Tulsa County Health Department and OKC-County Health Department.

The sites are being set up in an effort to help protect the elderly and health care workers.

If you are having symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider and they will guide you on whether or not you need testing.

If you do not have a primary health care provider, health officials say you should call an emergency room, but do not immediately go in. The ER will tell you what you should do next.

However if you do not have symptoms, but have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you should immediately self-quarantine for 14 days and contact your health care provider.

Health officials say a nasal swab would be performed and that specimen is sent to OU, OSU, or the health department with a 24-hour turnaround time goal.

Stitt says it's important for Oklahomans to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention and to social distance as much as possible.

"I know this is a difficult time for our state," Stitt said. "We will get through this together."

Officials with the health department say what's most important is to decrease the transmission of the virus.

