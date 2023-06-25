The first ever Korn Ferry Tour event at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club was chalked full of golfers with ties to our state.

However, only four of the 18 were able to make the cut. It took a come from behind Sunday, but James Stanger pulled out the win at 22 under after shooting a 66.

It was a long time coming for Stanger who has been on the Korn Ferry Tour for six years. This was his first win.

Making the win even more special was how he finished the week before in Wichita. Stanger had the lead on his 72nd hole. He ended up shooting a nine on a par four to lose.

Holden Krusemark shows us in the video above why Stanger “Officially Loves Oklahoma Now”