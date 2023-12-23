NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Two people, including a five-year-old child are recovering in the hospital after they were shot Friday night.

One neighbor said she was holding on to one of the victims trying to keep him alive until help could get there.

“It was nothing but blood,” said Joanna Fulton.

Fulton said she was sitting at home with her children when they heard gunshots, she then went outside to investigate.

“Somebody on the third floor started screaming that there was somebody bleeding to death up there,” explained Fulton.

Fulton was overcome with shock and fear, but immediately ran to help.

“I didn’t know the lady on the third floor, I’ve never met the kid. I don’t even them,” said Fulton.

She said nothing could have prepared her for what she was about to see.

“There was blood as I was going up, it was nothing but blood, and I knew I was going to see something bad,” said Fulton.

Norman Police Department said this was started by 27-year-old Demarcus Green, who was arguing with the mother of his children at Overlook Apartments.

Officials said the 21-year-old man tried to stop the argument, but was shot twice by Green.

“There was a kid and he looked like he was fading fast,” said Fulton.

One of Green’s bullets hit his five-year-old daughter in the leg.

“To shoot your own kid even by accident, I cannot fathom,” said Fulton.

Police said Green and the child’s mother took the five-year-old and drove to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Fulton and the man’s girlfriend took care of him until first responders could get there.

“I thought he was going to die right there,” stated Fulton.

Fulton said she was friends with Green and never expected such violence to happen.

“I found out he was the shooter and it was hard,” added Fulton.

Norman Police are still investigating, Green was charged with one complaint of assault with a deadly weapon and another for reckless conduct with a firearm.