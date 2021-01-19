“I want to be a helper,” 9-year-old in DHS custody dreams of helping kids just like him find a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Micheal is a hardworking young man who hopes to have three jobs when he grows up, including working for DHS.

Micheal may be young but his DHS workers say he’s constantly trying to help them do their jobs.

In fact, that’s just one of three careers this hardworking kid with a heart of gold wants to take on.

Micheal says he’d also like to be a dentist and work for a pet rescue.

At the Bella Foundation, Micheal made fast friends with the loving pets.

His favorites are the cats and he’d love to have one of his own to take care of.

“I’d help them calm down and I just get them the cat litter, clean up after them,” Micheal said.

It’s a lot of work but for a guy who wants three jobs, it’s not too bad.

Micheal’s DHS workers say he’s already trying to take their job – always helping out.

“They don’t work,” Micheal told News 4. “I work there.”

He says he knows what a day in their life looks like.

“They do business, work, eat breakfast, lunch and go home,” Micheal said.

He says this goal is important to him.

“Because I want to be a helper,” Micheal said.

He hopes to help kids find a place to call home – just like he dreams of having one day.

“A mom, a dad and kids,” said Micheal. “And a dog – a little one, teeny tiny.”

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.