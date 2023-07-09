WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) — Another round of storms came ripping through the state on Saturday, hitting Weatherford hard.

” It was pretty scary,” said Sandy Wolgamott who lives in Weatherford. The severe storm even left her without gas.

” It’s roots were wrapped around that gas line whenever it was in the ground for years and years, and when that tree stumbled over that gas line just popped out of the ground,” explained Wolgamott.

The winds were so strong, knocking down a tree between Wolgamott and a neighbor.

” Part of it is on our roof, part of it is on her room,” explained Pattie Springer, who lives next to Wolgamott.

Springer said the tree has been there for as long as she can remember.

” How could that happen, cause that’s a sixty, seventy year old tree. It’s been here a long long time,” said Springer.

Elizabeth Calkins was in bed when she heard the storm roar.

” I heard a very loud noise that sounded a lot like a train,” said Calkins.

Through the chaos she grabbed her daughter and went straight for the safe room, where they could hear their home being ripped apart.

” I said I’m pretty sure that’s our roof coming off,” she said. ” The water was coming through the ceiling, it was coming down through the vents and dripping through the sheet rock.”

The damage left most residents feeling stunned.

” I was just kind of in shock and numb,” stated Calkins.

” I was kind of numb actually, I was just so surprised I really wasn’t afraid but I was just so shocked,” stated Wolgamott.

Neighbors wasted no time stepping in and offering help.

” They will be back this week and they’re gonna come clean all this up for free,” added Springer.