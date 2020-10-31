Ice Storm: Two Oklahomans die of suspected monoxide poisoning, firefighters urge caution when using generator

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters in Oklahoma City say two people have died from what they believe is carbon monoxide poisoning in the past few days.

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, firefighters were called to a home in the 2100 block of S.W. 22nd St. on a medical call.

When fire crews arrived, they found the body of a man inside a bedroom of the home. Officials say a generator was located in another room next to an open window.

“It appears as if that individual had placed it in another room, by an open window, thinking that was sufficient. Obviously it’s not,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department told KFOR News 4. “This is a painful example and reminder to everyone, that is not the case. They need to be outside.”

Around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, crews were also called to a medical call in the 1200 block of S. May Ave.

Firefighters ultimately found an adult man dead inside of a commercial structure. A generator was also found inside the building and firefighters reported 800 ppm of carbon monoxide.

Officials say it is important to know that generators should only be used outside in a way that exhaust and deadly carbon monoxide will not go into the home.

You should not use generators in the garage even with the doors open. Also, make sure that you have a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home.

“Carbon monoxide, you don’t know it’s there. It’s colorless, it’s odorless, you don’t know it’s there,” Fulkerson said. “You absolutely have to have the early notification that a carbon monoxide alarm will provide if you’re going to survive if you do have a leak.”