Icy roads cause several major wrecks, pile ups Monday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Icy roads caused several major wrecks, including multiple pile ups, around the metro Monday morning.

“My car was fine and then you could see all the cars were wrecked into a pile,” Jade Judd told News 4.

Judd is talking about a 29-car pile up on OKC Boulevard at I-40 on Monday morning.

Judd said she tried to avoid crashing, but quickly realized it was nearly impossible.

“Just tried to use the brakes and just nothing worked and I just kind of had to swerve to hit people the least head on and then cars just kept hitting and hitting and hitting and hitting again,” she said. “I got scared. There was a terrible smell and I was scared I was gonna get crushed. So, I climbed on the roof of my car and climbed across the roof of all the cars in front of me and slid down.”

She told News 4 drivers were going vehicle to vehicle rescuing people who were stuck, including infants and children.

Our News 4 crew on scene witnessed responders walking across cars to get to people who were hurt.

“The heavy equipment can’t get up there because it’s icy. So, we have to get sand and salt, and other things like that, to be able to make it passable just to be able to get those cars off the roadway,” OHP Trooper Eric Foster said.

Icy roads caused wrecks like that one all over the metro Monday morning.

One person died in a wreck on I-35 just north of Guthrie.

On the Overholser bridge at HWY 66, there was a 15-car pile up around nine a.m.

At Reno and Council, the ice caused several cars to flip, causing a wreck involving eight vehicles.

“With it icy, I put on my brakes and I just lost control,” Chris Bamburg told News 4 at Reno and Council. “The lady with the turned over car, she was pregnant. I’m not sure if she lost it, but she was on the way to the hospital.”

No word on her condition, but Bamburg said she was taken to a local hospital by person vehicle.

OHP officials confirm there were several injuries in the OKC boulevard pile up, including one critical injury.

“There were a lot of kids, cause it’s people dropping off their kids at school and their babies in the car still,” Judd said. “So thankful that mine are at home.”