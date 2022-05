RODANTHE, North Carolina (Storyful/KFOR) – North Carolina’s Outer Banks were hit hard by severe coastal flooding on May 10th, causing beach houses to topple into the ocean.

Residents had evacuated the area, as video shows the unoccupied houses giving way to the waves. Debris from thrashed homes scatters the beach.

Cleanup is now underway and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.