“If they did not stop, he would not be here,” Moore family searches for hero after son survives serious crash

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – One Moore family is searching for their hero.

“If they did not stop, he would not be here,” said Moore resident Briana Herrington.

Jordan Azaiah Smith was headed to the movies on I-44 back in March.

The now high school junior was in the back seat when the SUV crashed and rolled over.

“I remember flying out the window and I blacked out in the air and hit the ground,” said Smith.

His mom Briana Herrington was out of town at the time.

She got a call from a family friend while she was hundreds of miles away in Texas.

“We got a phone call about 10:30 p.m. and it was like ‘hey, you need to get to the hospital as soon as you can,'” said Herrington.

Jordan says after the wreck, he didn’t remember anything for a month.

“It’s just so weird to experience because I was alive, but I don’t remember anything from those parts at all,” he said.

He suffered memory loss, broken ribs, and a neck injury.

He had to learn how to walk and talk again.

“It’s like being a baby again. You have to learn the easy steps but it’s the hardest thing to do,” he said.

His mom was by his side the whole time.

“Out of the blue, a couple days passed from him walking, he looked over at me and at that time he sounded like a two year old but he said ‘mamma,’ and I said ‘yes,’ and he said ‘I love you’… and I just lost it,” said Herrington.

Jordan still recovering but the accident brought this family closer.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I tell Jordan that ‘I am so glad you are here,’ and I give him a hug every day. Every day, I don’t miss a beat,” said Herrington.

After seeing a video of the scene, Briana knew she had people to thank for her son’s life.

“There’s somebody right there with my son,” she said. “You didn’t even know those children but to stop just to make sure that they had some help and that they weren’t alone that just shows the type of people that you are.”

Both Briana and Jordan are trying to find his hero and say thank you.

“I just want to shout out to them for saving our lives,” said Jordan.

“I know COVID is going on, but I want to hug you, and just love on you because without you, my son would not be here,” said Herrington.

Sadly, one person died in this wreck. Eight others, including Jordan, were injured.

If you have any idea who might’ve help the victims on the scene, you can email the News Department 4@KFOR.com