ROSEMEAD, California (KFOR/Storyful) – “My husband had noticed this car swerving in and out of lanes. Then he said, ‘You better get your camera out, this guy is drunk.’ I started filming, and all of a sudden this happened,” Regina Jones told Storyful.

Jones and her husband were driving in Rosemead, California along Interstate 10 around 1 a.m. on December 11, when the vehicle in front of them suddenly slammed into an overpass, flipping end over end.

The couple stopped to help, along with several others.

Video at the top of this story shows people trying to upright the vehicle. The driver is heard repeatedly apologizing and begging rescuers to help his father, who had been sleeping in the backseat.

Good Samaritans said the father was alert and talking, while the driver is heard in the video saying, “I’m dying!” That driver was cited for DUI and released to a local hospital, according to local media.

Their official conditions have not been reported.