OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police Officer Morgan Reynolds was recognized by the Oklahoma Warriors Ice Hockey Association during it’s annual fundraising game on Saturday.

It was a chance for military members, veterans and first responders to honor Reynolds for her toughness, commitment and bravery.

“I’m good, been healing up pretty well,” said Reynolds.

She was brutally attacked while on duty back in April when she responded to a domestic disturbance call.

She explained she is ready to put what happened to her in the past and push forward.”I’m back to work as far as desk duty right now,” she said.

Reynolds survived and fought through broken bones and serious pain.

Through that pain, perseverance. The Oklahoma Warriors Veterans Ice Hockey Association applauded her courage.

“It’s really an honor to be the person who gets to drop the puck,” said Reynolds.

The organization was first formed in 2020 with a goal to provide veterans a positive escape.

“This is just a healthy way for them to get out and do something healthy,” said Kyle Rausch, Founder of Veterans Ice Hockey Association.

Rausch said Officer Reynolds is a prime example of what his organization stands for.

“The way that she’s rebounded and she’s going back to work. I mean, it just shows that driving that determination,” added Rausch.

It’s that kindness, Reynolds said motivates her to get back to a career she loves.

“I’m good I’m just ready to get back out there,” added Reynolds.