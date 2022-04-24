NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A family is outraged at the Cleveland County District Attorney’s decision to not file charges in the deadly shooting near OU’s campus earlier this month.

“Honestly, I’m appalled. I’m still appalled,” said Nicole Zegrati, the victim, Shed Euwin’s ex-wife and mother to three of his children.

Around 11:30 a.m. on April 9, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting near Lindsey St. and Elm Ave.

Investigators say Euwin, 36, approached a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, told police he was driving with his windows down when Euwin aggressively approached his vehicle, unprovoked, and reared back to punch him. The driver said he feared for the safety of himself and his son.

“I don’t know if he was going to punch me. I don’t know what he was going to do, but I shot him,” the driver told 911 dispatchers. “I got my son with me, he came up to my car. I didn’t know what he was going to do to me.”

Euwin, a father of five, died at the scene despite witnesses attempting to render aid.

On Friday, it was announced charges would not be filed.

“Upon review of the case, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges citing the Stand Your Ground law (21 OK Stat § 21-1289.25),” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

Zegrati told KFOR it was routine for Euwin to jog OU’s campus on the weekends. She said this incident is out of character for her ex-husband.

“This isn’t something that we could see him doing unprovoked or there’s there’s just more to this story that the family is missing, and we want those answers,” said Zegrati.

She said her family met on Sunday and decided they will be “moving forward legally.” Zegrati also said her family feels like they’ve been kept in the dark throughout the entire investigation.

“We won’t stop seeking justice until these answers are given to us,” said Zegrati.