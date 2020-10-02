Immigrant violinist granted temporary permission stay in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week, Latin Grammy Award winning violinist, Angélica Pereira, scored a victory in her fight to stay in Oklahoma.

Following Pereira’s visa denial, Congresswoman Kendra Horn contacted United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to request a review of Pereira’s case.

The case was reviewed and USCIS determined the case will be re-opened.

“Angélica is truly a treasure and asset to Oklahoma and our nation. Her talent and contributions to the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and her service to our community are unmatched. We are fortunate she has chosen to call our state home. I’m pleased we were able to help successfully secure a review of her visa denial and will continue to do all we can to assist her in this process,” said Congresswoman Horn. “Angélica is an example of how our immigration system often falls short — she did everything by the book but fell through a crack in the system. I was honored to write a letter of support for Angélica’s initial EB1 petition and am proud we were able to work with her to re-open her case. Angélica’s talent makes her unique, but many other immigrants like her pay taxes and contribute to our economy and cultural life. They are doing it right and we should be making it easier, not harder, to stay in the country they call home.”

“I have been blessed to count on the support of Congresswoman Horn and her staff,” said Angélica Pereira. “From the first communication with her office back at the beginning of August when I requested a support letter to this date, everyone at Congresswoman Horn’s office has been extremely kind, understanding and helpful to my situation. Since they got notified of the denial of my EB1 petition, I have had multiple phone calls from her staff checking on me to make sure I am doing well, and just keeping themselves on top of anything new about my case, always assuring me that they are doing everything in their power to help me. I cannot thank them enough! Thank you so much Congresswoman Horn and every single person on your staff that has supported me through this very difficult time.”

Pereira is a member of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

KFOR first reported on her case in September, when Pereira’s green card application was denied.

She was born in Colombia.

In 2008, she moved to Oklahoma on a full ride scholarship to Oklahoma City University (OCU).

She was 18 years old.

Pereira’s status was protected by her student VISA for ten years.

During that time, she earned three degrees from OCU.

Her job in the orchestra qualified Pereira for a work visa for the years following her time as a student.

Earlier this year, she took the next step and applied for permanent residency and a green card.

Despite dozens of support letters, including one from Senator Jim Inhofe, her application was denied.

The denial was a crushing blow for Pereira who has built a life in Oklahoma.

Her supporters were shocked because several other professional musicians with OKC Philharmonic had been approved in recent years, including men from Russia and Poland.

Pereira pays taxes and has a mortgage on the home she purchased, intending to continue her career in Oklahoma.

Following the denial, Pereira’s immigration attorney recommended she move back to Colombia to appeal the decision.

Friday, News 4 has confirmed Congresswoman Kendra Horn is now getting involved in the case.

Horn’s office has petitioned for the Immigration Department to re-open the case which will allow Pereira to stay in the country legally while she applies for another type of VISA.



“This is unbelievable. Normally an appeal process takes a long, long time,” Pereira said. “But they have done it in a month, less than a month. I just get goosebumps talking about it.”



Pereira already paid about $10,000 for her first failed attempt at permanent residency.

She will now begin a new VISA application specifically for artists. This second attempt will cost her about $6,000.

Her supporters have started a GoFundMe to help raise money for legal expenses.