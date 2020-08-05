In-person enrollment begins for OKCPS

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting in-person enrollment this week.

“This will allow people to come in and actually meet with someone from the school to help them fill out that paperwork,” said Dir. of Communications, Courtney Morton.

For the first time, OKCPS is offering a total online enrollment process this year, trying to cut down the number of people in buildings.

For some parents, that can be tricky.

“Doing it at home was really hard so I would rather them help me here because it was a bit difficult to do it at home,” said 3rd grade parent Lorena Duran.

The district says as of last Friday, only 41% of students had enrolled.

“That’s more than 50% that isn’t… so we’re hoping that by offering this in-person opportunity, we’ll get the remainder of those families enrolled,” said Morton.

Masks are required and staff will check your temperature.

If you have multiple kids, you can enroll them all at once at your oldest child’s school.

Parents that went through the process say they felt totally safe meeting in person.

“As soon as we walked in they checked out temperature, and they made sure we were good with that and they made sure we all had a mask and then when we went inside they had all the tables separated so we were very spaced out,” said Duran. “It’s better here. There’s a lot more support here so they help you.”

If you are planning on enrolling, you’ll need proof of your child’s age (i.e. a birth certificate), immunization verification, and proof of address to show you live within school boundaries.

Last names G-L are slated for tomorrow.

Enrollment starts at 8 a.m. and goes until about 2 p.m.

