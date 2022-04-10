“In the face of evil, there are so many good people doing good.”

An Oklahoma City nurse practitioner, Debbi McCullock, is embodying that message.

McCullock, works remotely out of Oklahoma City for a company based in Kansas, called Global Care Force. In the midst of the Russian-Ukraine crisis, the company was contacted by a hospital in Kyiv for help getting medical supplies.

Without hesitation, McCullock, along with another woman from Global Care Force, loaded up suitcases with antibiotics and bandages and flew over to Poland.

“I think when people ask for help, it’s sometimes a hard decision to say no and sometimes it’s an easy decision to say yes,” said McCullock. “This was one of those times that it was easy for us to say yes… I just feel like this whole nation has been traumatized.”







Pictures Courtesy of Debbi McCullock.

The duo’s spent the past few days at several refugee camps near the Poland-Ukraine border. McCullock says the supplies they brought over is supposed to make it to the Kyiv hospital sometime within the next day or two.

“We brought about 10,000 doses, mostly antibiotics, then a few odds and ends of other medications,” said McCullock. “We also brought some negative pressure wound therapy dressing systems that they had asked for.”

On Saturday, McColluck crossed over the border into Ukraine. She said the experience opened her eyes even more to the magnitude of what Ukrainians are going through.

“It almost feels surreal when you’re watching on TV, but when you’re here in person, these are you know living, breathing, humans just like you and I and it’s it’s very heavy, the loss that they’ve felt,” said McCullock. “There’s just a lot of really good people that have been displaced. So you know, I think that’s the message that I would love to share, that kindness and compassion are alive and well in the face of evil.”