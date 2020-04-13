AAA offering virtual events so you can travel the world while staying at home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Since many places across the globe are closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, most spring and summer travel plans have been canceled.

However, AAA is offering guests a new way to explore the world from the comfort of their home.

AAA Travel’s Virtual Event series is a free online program that is open to the public and serves as an escape from the COVID-19 environment.

“AAA Travel developed the series to give travelers a virtual option to dream and explore the exciting places they want to visit when life returns to normal,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Enjoying travel includes not only the experience itself, but also the excitement before the trip. It’s a great escape at a time when we need it most.”

The events will be hosted by AAA in partnership with travel vendors. They will include destination information, photos and videos. Participants will also be able to interact with hosts, ask questions, and gain more knowledge about destinations in the future.

The destinations include Amsterdam and the Captivating Rhine, Iceland and the Irish Sea, Montreal Christmas Markets, Northern Lights of Finland, Treasures of Japan, National Parks Photography Expedition, Girlfriends Getaway to Cancun, Alaskan Glaciers, Denali, the Yukon by Land and Sea, Scenic Iceland, Splendors of Egypt and the Nile, and Iconic Iceland.

“The role of the AAA travel professional is to be with the group throughout the vacation and to provide extra peace of mind for travelers,” said Amy Short, travel director and host of the virtual event series. “Combined with AAA’s 24-hour emergency assistance worldwide and the knowledge of our experienced travel agents, these vacations are an ideal way to see the world with a name you can trust.”

The AAA Travel Virtual Events are scheduled for April 14 at 9 a.m. and April 15 at 5 p.m. Registration is free and open to the public.