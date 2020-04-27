Air Force to salute Oklahoma’s frontline fighters with special flyover

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s frontline fighters are encouraged to look to the skies for a special salute honoring their sacrifices.

According to Altus Air Force Base, the 97th Air Mobility Wing and the 71st Flying Training Wing are partnering to fly over several medical centers in Oklahoma to honor the frontline fighters.

Organizers say the flyovers are a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, transportation drivers, grocery workers, and other essential personnel supporting the COVID-19 effort in Oklahoma.

“It’s an honor to fly for our Oklahomans at the forefront of COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” said Col. Matthew Leard, 97th AMW commander. “Our exceptional mobility Airmen have continued to train and this salute is the least we can do to show our appreciation for the workers committed to their missions so that we may continue with ours.”

The flyovers will feature formations of four C-17 Globemaster IIIs, two KC-135 Stratotankers, and two KC-46 Pegasus aircraft from the 97th AMW and four T-38 Talons, two T-1 Jayhawks, and four T-6 Texan IIs from the 71st FTW.

The aircraft will fly over the locations in five-minute, separated time blocks.

Organizers say Oklahoma residents will be able to see the flyover from their homes between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this Air Force Salutes event with our Altus partners,” said Col. Corey Simmons, 71st FTW commander. “I can’t think of a better way of recognizing Oklahoma’s healthcare workers than a flyover while we conduct training operations. Service before self has long been an Air Force core value, and seeing the rest of the nation’s essential personnel rally behind a common cause has made it abundantly clear it’s an American core value as well.”

The flyover will begin north of Oklahoma City and will fly over the following hospitals:

Summit Medical Center

St. Anthony Healthplex North

Mercy Hospital OKC

INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center

St. Anthony Hospital OKC

OKC Va Health Care System

OU Medical Center

OU Children’s Hospital

Norman Regional in Moore

Norman Regional Hospital.

The C-17s, KC-135s, KC-46s will also perform flyovers for the Comanche Regional Hospital in

Lawton and Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus before continuing additional training around 10:30 a.m.

The T-38s, T-1s and T-6s will also fly over Saint Mary’s and Bass Integris in Enid at 10:30 a.m.

The 97th AMW and 71st FTW welcomes and encourages viewers to tag the bases on social media in photos and videos they capture during the flyovers using #AirForceSalutes, #MobilitysHometown, and #VanceProud.