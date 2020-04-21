Cleaning supply company donates free supplies to first responders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local cleaning company is lending a helping hand to frontline fighters.

Police officers, firefighters, nurses, and other medical personnel are all taking advantage of the set up at Professional Cleaning Supply.

Staff handed out free gloves, towels, and hospital grade disinfectant.

“They play a critical role in what they do to help keep us safe, so we’re just giving back to them, trying to help them stay healthy and stay safe,” said PCS general manager Tim Heath.

Heath says the idea came from one of his friends who’s working on the front lines, fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“He called me up and said, ‘Listen, I have nothing to sanitize my rig,’ and he said, ‘What do you guys have?’” said Heath.

The team at PCS gathered what supplies they had to hand it out.

It hasn’t been the best time for their business either.

“Our business is down, of course, with social distancing right now. Everybody is at home so a lot of guys aren’t cleaning their carpet,” said Heath.

Ordering cleaning supplies to restock can take months right now. It didn’t stop the employees from helping.

“This is awesome because we use this stuff every day. I go through a bottle of Germ-X every day,” said Sgt. Kyle Holcomb, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The crew passed out hundreds of kits, making life a little safer for those working to keep our community safe.

“They are so thankful and for me, it makes my heart rejoice because, you know, it’s something that we can do as a company to give back to the community,” said Heath.

