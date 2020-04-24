Listen to sounds from Oklahoma state parks on this album

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Whether it is water rushing through the Alabaster Caverns, tree frogs calling in the forests of Beavers Bend or birds singing at Greenleaf, each of the Oklahoma State Parks has distinctive, memorable sounds.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department released the Oklahoma State Parks Soundscapes album earlier this week.

The 12-track album lets listeners enjoy the sounds of the parks as they social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the audio tracks features 12 minutes of sounds from a park, including flowing water, wind, blowing sand and the calls of a variety of birds, insects and other wildlife. The tracks were recorded during the fall filming season by Broken Arrow-based Retrospec Films.

Alabaster Caverns State Park Beavers Bend State Park Black Mesa State Park Grand Lake State Park Great Salt Plains State Park Greenleaf State Park Little Sahara State Park Natural Falls State Park Robbers Cave State Park Roman Nose State Park Sequoyah State Park Talimena State Park

“Our state parks provide a true and lasting legacy for the State of Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also the state’s Secretary of Tourism & Branding. “For decades, they have been a place of solitude and enjoyment for countless Oklahomans and visitors. While many are unable to access these sites during this time, my hope is that these Soundscapes provide peace and relaxation during a stressful time. Like many Oklahomans, I look forward to my first visit to a state park after this is over.”

While the Oklahoma State Parks remain open during the pandemic, the park lodges, restaurants, nature centers, group camps/dining halls, community buildings and playgrounds remain closed to visitors — as well as many tent campgrounds, public restrooms and privately operated food and entertainment vendors within the park.

“We appreciate our state park guests who come to enjoy the natural environment of each unique location,” Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek said. “Unfortunately, not everyone can travel to the parks at this time. The introduction of Soundscapes is the perfect solution for those who seek the comfort of the outdoors. Although the landscape of each park offers visual beauty, nature’s soothing sounds are a pleasant reminder of our state’s most valuable assets.”

The album is available free for download or streaming on more than 30 platforms.

