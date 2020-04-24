Local church handing out food boxes to help community amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local church is preparing to help our community in great need this Saturday.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church will be handing out boxes of food again Saturday morning.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church is located in Northeast Oklahoma City, an area with a lack of grocery stores – considered a food desert.

However, they’ve been feeding their community for about 15 years through their Fishes and Loaves Ministry.

“You know, in the Bible, the story about the fish and loaves, the more they gave out, the more the food kept multiplying,” said Senior Pastor Dr. John A. Reed, Jr.

That community, needing now more than ever.

Last month, News 4 was there as 286 cars left the church with a box of food from the food bank.

“We had cars lined up all the way down to Lottie. The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Springlake Division, stepping up to help,” said Reed.

He says with unemployment numbers continuing to grow, they’re expecting even more people this time

“We’re looking forward to probably about 11,000 pounds of food so we ought to be able to provide food for 300-400 more families tomorrow,” said Dr. Reed.



News 4 has heard concerns from some viewers in need, who cannot drive. Pastor Reed says give them a call and they’ll do all they can.

“We only pretty well deliver for those elderly members of our church, but if they’ll call in that’s a possibility that we’ll be able to help those that are really in need, yeah,” he said.

Reed is urging the community to keep the faith and patience in this tough time.

“We just have to trust in God and move through it slow and keep the faith until it’s over,” he said.

The event begins at 9 a.m., but organizers say they expect cars to begin lining up as early as 6:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1700 N.E. 7th St. in Oklahoma City.

If you need assistance, their number is (405) 232-1621.

The church would also appreciate donations if you’re able to help them keep securing food from the food bank.

