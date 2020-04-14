Nhinja Sushi makes over 600 meals for metro hospital workers

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local restaurant chain is finding a way to give back to our front line fighters.

Nhinja Sushi is kick starting their “Adopt a Doc or Nurse” program.

All it takes is the click of a button and a free meal goes to a hospital worker.

It’s a safe way to support medical care staff around the metro during this time of crisis.

“It doesn’t just include doctors or nurses, it’s for the lab technicians the phlebotomist, everyone in the staffing department,” said co-founder Mary Nhin.

It allows customers to purchase a lunch, for hospital workers around the metro.

You can buy one meal for $10, ten meals for $100, or even sponsor a whole hospital staff for $300.

“Those people who are working the hardest are the ones in the hospitals so we saw a need there to be able to stay open and feed essential workers,” said Nhin.

Nhinja Sushi has already served over 600 meals and the number continues to climb.

The restaurant’s busy hours have even changed.

“We’re more busy on Thursdays and Fridays’ we used to be busy on Sunday morning but of course now that church isn’t going not quite busy on Sundays,” said general manager Elizabeth Papayik.

This new project allows all the restaurant staff to keep working.

“We have a lot of people on our pay roll who are the main breadwinner for their family so that has been really important,” said Nhin.

To participate in Adopt a Doc, you can visit their website.