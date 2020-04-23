Oklahoma City church to hand out boxes of food to those in need on Saturday

Follow the Storms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A church in northeast Oklahoma City says it will be handing out boxes of food to those in need this weekend.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on April 25, Fairview Missionary Baptist Church will be giving out boxes of food through its Fishes and Loaves Ministry until all of the food is gone.

Organizers say it is a monthly event, but the need has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are hurting and we, as a church, want to do whatever we can to bring some ray of
hope in their lives,” said Dr. John A. Reed, Jr., senior pastor at the church. “We did a
lot last month, but this month, we want to do even more.”

Last month, volunteers gave out food to 285 cars through the drive-thru distribution line.

Due to last month’s demand and the obvious increased need, the church was able to get a larger supply for April.

Organizers say they expect cars to begin lining up as early as 6:30 a.m. to receive food.

The church is located at 1700 N.E. 7th St. in Oklahoma City.

