Oklahoma family stumbles upon adventure, rescues ducklings stuck in storm grate

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Although many families have been forced to stay at home more often, one local family stumbled upon an adventure in their own neighborhood.

Jennifer Walls says her kids were playing in the neighborhood when they spotted a duck crossing the street. A line of little ducklings were following her.

Before they were able to hop onto the curb, all of the ducklings fell through a storm grate.

After running out to help, Walls says the duck was frantically quacking and pacing back-and-forth near the grate.

Looking into the grate, they could all see 12 tiny ducklings were huddled together.

Fortunately, the kids had already done some exploring in the neighborhood and knew exactly how to access the grate.

All of the ducklings were saved and quickly reunited with their mother in a nearby pond.

