Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing KFOR Afternoon News

Oklahoma nurse in New York City sees positive change in hospital

In This Together

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In This Together

More In This Together

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans have put themselves on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. In fact, some are not just here in our state, but are fighting to save lives across the country.

KFOR has been keeping up with one local nurse who has been working in New York City for two weeks now. We first spoke with Kym Langford after she worked two overnight shifts.

Now, she has worked 14 overnight shifts. 

“There’s lots of nights where I would just cry and think, ‘What am I doing here? This seems way out of my comfort zone. It’s too much stress, too much death.’ It’s just hard,” said Langford. 

She is two weeks into her 21-day stretch in New York City. 

“Supposedly, there’s a decline in the number of patients coming to the emergency department. However, our hospital is busting at the seams still,” she said. 

Although she’s dealing with some tough circumstances, Langford says she’s seen a little bit of relief over the past two days. 

More nurses have been deployed to New York, allowing her to care for fewer patients, going from having 11 patients to six. 

“I’m able to provide the care I want to provide instead of just running around like a crazy nurse, I guess,” she laughed. “The other night, a patient tried to give me $20 because I was taking such good care of him and I, of course, I couldn’t take that but he just really appreciated someone taking care of him.”

Even though manpower is up, they’re still struggling with a shortage of personal protective equipment. 

Langford says some nurses are still wearing their N-95 masks for five days at a time.

Luckily, friends back here at home have been sending her ones they find, so she only has to wear hers two or three days at a time. 

Ventilators are also still few and far between. 

“I feel like a lot of times we run out of PPE and we have to go to other floors and look for stuff,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of ventilators and so I know tonight when we were talking about a couple patients, I remember one of the head doctors saying we have one ventilator left.”

She’s also still dealing and coping with the heartbreak of losing patients every day. 

“When a code happens, you hear it. It’s broadcast throughout the hospital and those are several a night,” said Langford. 

Langford says it’s not all bad news. 

In her two weeks in New York, she’s seen multiple recoveries. 

“I would go home in the morning and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to come back tonight and I don’t know if that person is going to make it and they’re on a lot of oxygen and they’re not doing well.’ And then I come back, and they’re doing so much better. Then the next day, they go home,” she said. 

She’s hopeful that it will continue to trend in a positive direction. 

On top of COVID-19 positive patients, Langford is also taking care of trauma patients that she usually would, like those who have severe injuries. 

She is considering staying an extra couple of weeks since the need there is so great. Whenever she does get home, she will self quarantine for two weeks. 

Share this story

Latest Videos

Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response"

Attorney General investigating price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney General investigating price gouging"

Thank you frontline fighters video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thank you frontline fighters video"

Virologist talks about COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virologist talks about COVID-19"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations"

INTEGRIS gives tips about going to the grocery store

Thumbnail for the video titled "INTEGRIS gives tips about going to the grocery store"

Hospitals prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospitals prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients"

Veterinarians dealing with COVID-19 and customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterinarians dealing with COVID-19 and customers"

Meals on Wheels sees spike in clients amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels sees spike in clients amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Metro photographer taking photos of high school senior dancers on doorsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro photographer taking photos of high school senior dancers on doorsteps"

Organizations change the way they serve the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organizations change the way they serve the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic"
More Local

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter