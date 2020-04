OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans from across the state took part in OU Medicine’s ‘One Million Mask Challenge’ on Tuesday.

Organizers were asking for donations of gloves, restaurant gift cards, and boxed snacks for healthcare workers.



Jessica Adams’ family donated almost 150 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.



“Because we couldn’t sell our cookies we thought we should definitely give them to people that are doing more than they need to,” Jessica Adams said.