Professional drivers to get free box of Girl Scout cookies at Oklahoma Love’s stop

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Professional truck drivers in Oklahoma can get a delicious sweet treat during their travels.

Love’s Travel Stops is providing free Girl Scout cookies to professional truck drivers in New Mexico and Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 29.

Supporters have been purchasing boxes of cookies to be given to drivers as a ‘thank you’ for delivering important goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, we couldn’t sell our cookies in the way we’ve all come to know and love,” said Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails. “So we came up with a creative way to raise money for our girls and also recognize the important work that these heroes of the highway have delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Drivers in Oklahoma can pick up one box of free cookies at the Love’s in Choctaw, beginning Wednesday.

“The creativity of the Girl Scouts has to be applauded for this great idea,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “They’ve figured out how to fundraise in a challenging environment while also helping the hardest working men and women in America who have been vital in the fight against COVID-19.”