Small businessman gives generous lunch to law enforcement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - They are basic necessities from generous Oklahomans.

“I have food and clothes," a donor said.

All the items were donated to the nonprofit Pivot, which serves displaced and homeless youth.

"A lot of times they already live in a state of fear or anxiety and worry about where things are coming from, so some of the things that other people are experiencing, they've always experienced that and this adds another layer to that," Pivot President and CEO Jennifer Goodrich said.

Pivot also offers counseling services, housing, and a pantry with food, hygiene products, and clothing. This donation drive-thru will go a long way in helping during the pandemic.

"These kids need connections because they're isolated and they don't have it, so just checking on them as much as possible, and the young people in our tiny homes. Many of them have lost their employment,” Goodrich said.

The donations collected on Tuesday will be critical when Pivot opens its new drop-in shelter this summer.

"At the drop-in center, they can take a shower, wash their clothes, get food, hygiene products and all of the services we provide. And then 24 beds of night sheltering for 18 to 24-year-olds,” Goodrich said.

Simple things like shampoo that will go a long way on their road to success.

"These kids are great kids. They are really trying to make it in this world with no support and these people have so much sympathy and so much understanding,” Suzanne Peck said.

For more information, visit Pivot's website or its Amazon wishlist.