Small businessman gives generous lunch to law enforcement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police officers are known for protecting and serving the community. However, an Oklahoma businessman decided that he wanted to turn the tables and serve law enforcement.
On Wednesday morning, a stack of Subway sandwiches packed the back seat of Chris Wimberly’s car.
“It smells really good,” Chris Wimberly said.
Wimberly decided to feed the 300 employees with the Oklahoma City Police Department. He said the sandwiches, which were worth $800, was a way to say thank you to those on the front lines.
“They’ve been fighting on the front lines, especially in this pandemic, so I just want to give back to the community and do what’s right,” Wimberly said.
Wimberly started a small construction business out of Elmore City six months ago. He’s been affected, but still wants to give back to the community.
“I was at the house one day and I had a gut feeling that the Good Lord wanted me to do something,” Wimberly said.
He decided to focus on members of law enforcement, who are often at-risk as front line workers with the public.
“We live in a community who is very supportive of law enforcement and first responders and it’s just very gratifying to be recognized by citizens. by small businesses. or any businesses,” Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.
This come-and-go lunch is a token of appreciation from a young business owner who feels a calling to serve those who protect him.
“Respect, honor. I’m safe when I’m around them. I’m nervous around them, but I’m safe,” Wimberly said.