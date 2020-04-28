State leaders release ‘thank you’ video for healthcare workers, businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After state leaders announced plans to reopen the state in a series of phases, Governor Kevin Stitt released a video thanking health care workers and public employees.

The video featured Gov. Stitt, First Lady Sarah Stitt, Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge, Secretary of Science and Innovation Kayse Shrum and Major General Michael Thompson.

The state leaders said they wanted to thank health care professionals, public employees, businesses, and Oklahomans.

“You are why the Oklahoma standard shines so bright, thank you,” Gov. Stitt said.

The video highlights the hard work and dedication of Oklahoma’s health care workers, medical professionals, and public employees who are serving on the front lines of the global pandemic.

The leaders also thank the businesses and manufacturers who have worked to meet the needs of the state.