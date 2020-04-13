Sunbeam launches video support groups for caregivers, grandparents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services has launched video support groups to provide assistance to caregivers and grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

“Grandfamilies are facing unique challenges during this time,” said Talena Ford, caregiver fundamentals program manager. “Support groups provide an opportunity to share experiences and resources, and have socialization. This is a great time to try a support group from the comfort of your own home. Grandparents may join anonymously and, while sharing is encouraged, it is not required to attend.”

Through the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program, Sunbeam supports grandparents who are raising grandchildren without the presence of parents in the home. Participants are empowered through support groups and resources like school supply assistance.

To participate in this program, grandparents must live in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian or Logan county.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Groups are held Wednesdays and Fridays in April at 1 p.m. via Zoom.

“I am not sure how we would make it through this difficult process without the support, direction and love we receive from Sunbeam’s staff,” said Victoria, a grandmother who participates in the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group. “They treat us as if we are not only grandparents raising our grandchildren, but family. And when you’re caring for a beautiful grandchild, times are hard.”

Caregiver support groups are for all caregivers to share information, insight, advice and encouragement. Groups are an opportunity to learn from caregivers who face similar challenges and allow caregivers to talk about experiences.

Caregiver Support Groups will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays in April at 1 p.m.

For more information about Sunbeam’s Senior Services, call (405) 609-8939, email tford@sunbeamfamilyservices.org or visit this website.