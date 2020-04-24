Tuttle hosts social-distanced ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Parents and students in Tuttle were able to show their teachers some love on Friday.

The Tuttle Public School District hosted a social-distance ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’ to say thank you to their fearless leaders.

“It makes you feel so loved!! And like not worthy, you know?” said 8th-grade teacher Christine McAfee.

There were a lot of smiles, and even some happy tears.

“There are a lot of wonderful people here. It just, it means a lot to all of us” said an emotional 2nd-grade teacher Alicia Lee.

Emotions ran high as teachers saw some of their students for the first time in over a month.

“Thank you for helping us learn and stuff and we miss y’all,” said 5th-grader Jace Cox.

The entire group rallied their resources to make goodie-bags for the teachers, librarians, custodians, and counselors.

Braum’s donated the bags, which were then filled with snacks, school supplies, and touching letters from the students.

In all, they passed out 178.

All of the teachers are missing their classrooms and are trying to get used to only seeing their kids through a screen.

“Shifting from classroom learning to distance learning, it’s been an adjustment for everyone so to know that they appreciate everything that we’ve done, it means a lot,” said 7th-grade teacher Lauren Draper.

All of these teachers and students are eager to be reunited.

“This will all be over soon and we’ll have one great, big, huge hug!” said Lee.

“This has just been an outpouring of giving and caring and loving and I love it … I love it!” laughed McAfee.

Tuttle plans to return to school in August.