Video: Honoring Oklahoma’s frontline fighters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the fight against COVID-19 continues across the nation, KFOR is honoring the ‘frontline fighters.’

Thousands of essential employees are putting themselves in harm’s way in order to make sure that the general public is safe. Those employees include healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store employees, restaurant employees, and others keeping things moving.

For weeks, families have been sending photos and messages of love for their ‘frontline fighters.’

Thank you for your service to the community during this difficult time.

