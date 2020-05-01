Watch: Air Force flies over Oklahoma hospitals to salute essential personnel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a unique sight for Oklahomans across the state.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing and the 71st Flying Training Wing partnered to fly over several medical centers in Oklahoma to honor the frontline fighters.

Organizers say the flyovers are a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, transportation drivers, grocery workers, and other essential personnel supporting the COVID-19 effort in Oklahoma.

The flyovers featured formations of four T-38 Talons, two T-1 Jayhawks, four C-17 Globemaster IIIs, two KC-135 Stratotankers, two KC-46 Pegasus, and four T-6 Texan IIs.

Organizers say the route began in Enid with a flight over INTEGRIS Bass Baptist and St. Mary’s Medical Center around 9:35 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

The aircraft continued their route north of Oklahoma City and flew over the following hospitals:

Summit Medical Center

St. Anthony Healthplex North

Mercy Hospital OKC

INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center

St. Anthony Hospital OKC

OKC Va Health Care System

OU Medical Center

OU Children’s Hospital

Norman Regional in Moore

Norman Regional Hospital.



KFOR viewer sent photos of the flyover from the VA Health Center