Watch: Air Force flies over Oklahoma hospitals to salute essential personnel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a unique sight for Oklahomans across the state.
The 97th Air Mobility Wing and the 71st Flying Training Wing partnered to fly over several medical centers in Oklahoma to honor the frontline fighters.
Organizers say the flyovers are a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, transportation drivers, grocery workers, and other essential personnel supporting the COVID-19 effort in Oklahoma.
The flyovers featured formations of four T-38 Talons, two T-1 Jayhawks, four C-17 Globemaster IIIs, two KC-135 Stratotankers, two KC-46 Pegasus, and four T-6 Texan IIs.
Organizers say the route began in Enid with a flight over INTEGRIS Bass Baptist and St. Mary’s Medical Center around 9:35 a.m. on Friday, May 1.
The aircraft continued their route north of Oklahoma City and flew over the following hospitals:
- Summit Medical Center
- St. Anthony Healthplex North
- Mercy Hospital OKC
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital OKC
- OKC Va Health Care System
- OU Medical Center
- OU Children’s Hospital
- Norman Regional in Moore
- Norman Regional Hospital.