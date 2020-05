MINCO, Okla (KFOR) – It would have been a birthday to remember.

The Jenkins family in Minco was planning to celebrate son Emmett’s ninth birthday at Disney World.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, plans changed.

Instead, the 9-year-old had to celebrate in a time of social distancing.

However, the community of Minco still wanted to make sure that it was a birthday for the history books.