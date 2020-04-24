Watch: Oklahoma community surprises 83-year-old on her birthday

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Although it was nothing like the birthday party friends and family members had planned, one Oklahoma woman’s 83rd birthday turned out to be one to remember.

As COVID-19 became a global pandemic, health officials warned Americans over the age of 65 to avoid large groups and to stay at home as much as possible.

As the pandemic continued, family members knew Jane Clark’s 83rd birthday would not look like it had in years past.

However, the virus wasn’t going to stop them from celebrating safely.

In addition to creating signs and decorating the front of Clark’s home, they also spread the word about the Bartlesville woman’s birthday surprise to friends and first responders.

When the sirens blared in her neighborhood on April 18, Clark says she thought a nearby house was on fire.

Instead, it was members of the Bartlesville Police Department and Bartlesville Fire Department showing up to support her on her special day.

Once the emergency vehicles passed, a long line of friends and neighbors drove by to send their well wishes.

