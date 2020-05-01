Watch: Oklahoma company donates grocery gift cards to employees of local restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While much attention was given to hospital workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, an Oklahoma dispensary and CBD company wanted to give back to some of the other employees on the frontlines who might feel forgotten.

CBD Plus USA and Lotus Gold used their national resources in order to donate thousands of dollars to furloughed workers in the Oklahoma foodservice industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the executives visited several local restaurants to hand out grocery store gift cards worth $50 to employees at the businesses.

“Our family at CBD Plus and Lotus Gold was trying to sit down and consider what we’re gonna do for our neighbors during this time of need. God bless the firefighters, the first responders, the nurses, and the doctors that are out there working on the front line. We very much appreciate them but we also realize that they’re getting a lot of support. So we thought what we would do is go out and support the people that support us,” said Michael Laffey, with CBD Plus and Lotus Gold.

The executives went to Fassler Hall, McNellies, JJ’s Alley, Red Prime Steakhouse, The Jones Assembly, Vito’s, Sean Cummings, and The Wedge Pizzeria to hand out grocery gift cards to all employees.