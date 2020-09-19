2 Bethany residents overwhelmed by sewage problem at their apartment

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – To say Ernest Brandst’s apartment stinks, would be an understatement.

But it’s through no fault of his or his roommate Angel’s.

“Oh the smell is horrible,” Ernest said. “It smells like a sewer.”

Their story starts Labor Day weekend when water started running and didn’t stop.

“Started in the bathroom and it just kind of worked its way out,” they explained. “The whole apartment was flooded.”

The sewage seeped seemingly from every drain, rolling through the house and eventually down the sidewalk outside.

Angel and Ernest were forced to vacate.

“We’re staying with my mom right now in Noble,” Angel said.

But as for finding help, they have no clue where to go.

Ernest initially filed a claim with his renter’s insurance, GEICO.

But Ernest says when his agent called the apartment front office, it became a dead end.

“The manager told her it was a city issue,” he added. “Since it’s a city issue, [insurance says] they’re not responsible for our damage.”

That same front office advised the residents to file a claim through the City of Bethany.

The couple was offered another room nearby, but with their lease up in November, they had already decided they’d try to move.

When word reached the office of this decision though, a letter appeared on their door.

In essence, the letter said management had learned the couple was considering moving and asked that they vacate the apartment in 48 hours.

We stopped by the front office hoping for clarification on this odd letter, but were turned away at the door.

“It breaks my heart, makes me feel like i did something wrong, when I did nothing wrong,” said Angel.

In Your Corner has reached out to the City of Bethany, GEICO and apartment ownership to learn more.

We’ll be checking back.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the couple financially.

